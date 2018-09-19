Springfield (Ohio) defensive tackle Isaiah Gibson has made his decision. It's Kentucky.

The Wildcats landed a verbal commitment from Gibson, one of the Midwest's top defensive linemen, on Wednesday, when he announced his decision on social media.

In landing Gibson's commitment Kentucky beat out finalists Purdue and Wisconsin.

Gibson had officially visited Purdue over the weekend prior to announcing for Kentucky.

Gibson has been one of Kentucky's top recruiting targets for the entirety of the present recruiting cycle and is the teammate of four-star safety and UK legacy commit Moses Douglass. He's coached by former Kentucky great Moe Douglass at Springfield.

Ranked the No. 32 prospect in Ohio and the No. 44 defensive tackle nationally, Gibson, a 6-foot-3, 304-pound lineman, is the Cats' second interior line commitment after fellow Ohio native Cavon Butler.

UK also has a defensive line commitment from strongside end Taures Payne.

Gibson had visited Kentucky several times over the course of the recruiting process, including once early this fall as part of an official.