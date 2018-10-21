Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-21 17:21:26 -0500') }} football Edit

COMMITMENT: Cats' first 2020 pledge breaks down decision

Fou0zqwlcfsol7vfb3br
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Cocoa, Fla., offensive lineman Richie Leonard is Kentucky's first football commitment from the Class of 2020.The 6-foot-4, 295-pound guard announced his decision on Twitter while visiting Lexington...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}