Kentucky's football recruiting roll continued on Wednesday with another commitment from a top target, this time Carrington Valentine, a three-star defensive back.

Valentine announced his decision from his personal Instagram account.

Valentine attends Cincinnati (Ohio) Archbishop Moeller, one of the top talent-producing programs in the fertile prospect state of Ohio.

Ranked the No. 29 player in the state, Valentine (5.6 Rivals Rating) nets Kentucky 75 points in the Rivals ranking formula. Kentucky now has the No. 19 class in the nation.

Valentine is Kentucky's second cornerback commitment from the Class of 2020, the first being Andru Phillips of South Carolina but formerly of Louisville.

Kentucky is still recruiting a number of junior college cornerback prospects.

Valentine officially visited Kentucky in June. He also took official visits to Michigan State and Pitt earlier in the recruiting process. Boston College was another school that was heavily involved with Valentine. Purdue, Wake Forest and Duke are among the many other schools Valentine visited over the course of his recruitment.