CatsIllustrated - Commitment breakdown: TyTy Washington chooses Kentucky

Commitment breakdown: TyTy Washington chooses Kentucky
One of the most anticipated decisions of the last few months has come to pass, as five-star point guard TyTy Washington announced his intention to sign with Kentucky on Thursday evening. A one-time Creighton commit, Washington chose the Wildcats over Arizona, Kansas, LSU and others. Below, Rivals.com has a look at what Kentucky is getting in its new point guard and what the news means for the bigger picture.
WHAT KENTUCKY IS GETTING:
Washington became a truly national recruit this year, as he saw his stock soar on the back of a nearly yearlong scoring spree that saw him grow into a complete point guard and one of the top scorers in the 2021 class. He’s proven able to score in bunches, but is also capable of controlling a game by facilitating. Washington has spent the last year proving he can finish at the rim and should only become more effective on that front as he continues to add muscle. The newly-minted five-star guard is coming off a weekend that saw him take home the 3-point contest title at the Iverson All-Star Classic and fits the Wildcats’ needs from a long-range shooting standpoint. Washington is a willing defender that knows how to use his length to his advantage on that end of the floor.
WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE BIGGER PICTURE:
John Calipari needed to find a point guard on the heels of Nolan Hickman’s decommitment a few weeks back. It didn’t take him long to make the best of a bad situation, however, as landing Washington, a five-star prospect, is the best ending for which anyone could have hoped. Calipari has used this recruiting victory along with the transfer portal to totally rebuild a roster that limped to a 9-16 finish a year ago. Washington should compliment former Davidson star Kellan Grady particularly well when it comes to curing the shooting issues that plagued the team last season. .
IN HIS WORDS:
“Kentucky is a true blue blood. You know Coach Cal’s resume. He can put it against everyone and have the top. I’ve watched him coach them as a kid throughout the years and love the way he uses the guards. He gives the freedom to play their game and shine. I love the style of play. I can go there, play my game and create plays.” -- TyTy Washington