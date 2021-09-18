Commitment breakdown: Kentucky lands four-star DE Tyreese Fearbry

Defensive end Tyreese Fearbry committed to Penn State on July 4th but backed off that decision by the end of the month. Since then the Pittsburgh (Pa.) Perry Traditional Academy star only took a handful of visits. The Nittany Lions, Pittsburgh, Auburn, and Kentucky were his original finalists and the Wildcats didn't slow down their pursuit even after he committed to the in-state power. Those efforts have been rewarded in the form of Fearbry's commitment.



WHAT THE WILDCATS ARE GETTING...

Fearbry is an outstanding edge rusher with elite athleticism. The coaching staff has their work cut out for them because he is very raw technically and has a ways to go before he is physically ready to contribute but they're getting a real natural at the position with tons of potential. Fearbry can consistently win using his speed, athleticism, and his motor but he'll be really tough for elite linemen to stop once he improves the finer details in his game and adds the necessary mass and strength. In terms of his raw potential and athleticism, comparing Fearbry to Josh Allen isn’t unreasonable.

WHY IT'S BIG FOR KENTUCKY...