Commitment breakdown: five-star Cason Wallace to Kentucky

Kentucky won’t open its season until Tuesday night, but the program got a dose of good news on Sunday when five-star guard Cason Wallace announced his intentions to sign with the Wildcats. The No. 10 prospect in the 2022 Rivals150, Wallace has long been seen as a UK lean, but that certainly didn’t make his commitment any less sweet in the eyes of the Big Blue Nation faithful. Below, Rivals.com has a look at what Wallace brings to the table as well as what it means for John Calipari’s loaded class.





WHAT KENTUCKY IS GETTING

One of the stars of this year’s summer circuit, Wallace proved himself to be one of the more complete guards in this class and was upgraded to five-star\ status because of it. The 6-foot-4 prospect’s game starts with his motor and length, which allow him to shine as a defender that terrorizes passing lanes and routinely frustrates ballhandlers. Wallace is more than a defensive stopper, however. Offensively, he’s capable of playing on the ball or off. He creates his own shot at a decent clip and is a good-enough long range shooter to keep defenders honest. Wallace’s offensive game took a leap forward this summer, as he averaged 13 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists in the Nike EYBL. His versatility and efficiency make his long-term upside that of high-level pro.



