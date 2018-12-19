Kentucky made another early Signing Day addition on Wednesday afternoon.

Thatcher (Ariz.) Eastern Arizona C.C. defensive back Quandre Mosely, who has been recruited as a versatile secondary prospect capable of playing multiple positions on the back end of the defense, announced his commitment to Kentucky on ESPN Radio in Brunswick, Ga.

Mosely is Kentucky's second junior college defensive back commitment in the 2019 class following Brandin Echols.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound prospect had narrowed his list to Kentucky, Utah and Oregon in recent weeks. He took his official visit to Kentucky the weekend of December 7th before visiting Oregon this past weekend.