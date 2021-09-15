Try Cats Illustrated free with this 30-day trial!

John Calipari seems to have found his mojo again.

Just a number of days after No. 1 overall prospect Shaedon Sharpe joined the commitment list that had already included four-star guard Skyy Clarke, the Wildcats have added another piece to the puzzle.

This time it's Chris Livingston, the No. 8 player in the nation and the No. 2 small forward in his class, according to Rivals.com.

The 6'7, 220-pound small forward from the acclaimed and historic Oak Hill basketball program had a topsy-turvy recruitment that finally led him to announce for Kentucky on Wednesday evening.

Kentucky is still in the running for a number of other top players from the '22 class so the 'Cats could be bound for the No. 1 ranking when all's said and done.

Livingston has taken official visits to Kentucky, Kansas, Georgetown, and Tennessee State.

Less than three weeks ago Livingston spoke with Cats Illustrated's David Sisk, and in explaining the biggest factors in his choice said, "The environment of how basketball is cherished at the school, the platform, and things like that. The coaching staff, and how much time I will be around them. I want to go where I can work and develop and be myself. Really show who I can be as a player. There are a lot more factors, but those are some of the moan ones."

Livingston said that UK had not taken its "foot off the gas" in terms of recruiting him and he appreciated that consistent interest.

"I guess the legacy and the culture," he said when asked about the appeal of UK. "It's a lot different than other college basketball programs. Seeing about how they go about winning, their fan base, and things like that. They definitely separate themselves in some ways from other colleges."