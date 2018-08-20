Here at Cats Illustrated we pride ourselves on keeping you up to date on Kentucky's recruiting efforts, and making you feel close to what's happening.

To that end, here's an in-depth look at what we know about UK commits in Week 1 action. Follow along all year as we keep you posted with video, highlights, news and analysis related to these future Cats.

Ward makes an impression on Rivals.com's Chad Simmons

Moultrie (Ga.) Colquitt County cornerback Jay Ward did a lot to impress Rivals.com Southeast analyst Chad Simmons, who was present for the team's 55-7 throttling of McEachern in the season opener for both teams.

"Jay Ward fits right in with his team’s (Colquitt County) style of play — physical. He is a lean cornerback who still has a lot of filling out to do, but he mixed it up and realty impressed in a victory Saturday," Simmons said.

"The Kentucky commit had a couple of pass break-ups, he was strong in coverage and he had a couple of big hits when making tackles. He has great length and he plays for one of the top programs in Georgia, so he is only going to get better.

"Ward was going against some talented, young receivers from McEachern, but he had an impressive performance. Mark Stoops and the Wildcat staff have to be excited about having Ward on their commitment list."

Simmons' scouting report and Ward's measurables make him reminiscent of Class of 2016 signee and current UK junior defensive back Jordan Griffin, who was also from Georgia.

