CatsIllustrated - Collett powers Cats as UK sweeps Georgia State

T.J. Collett hit a two-run homer in the first inning and drove home the go-ahead run with a double in the seventh inning Sunday in powering Kentucky to a 4-2 win over Georgia State.

The Wildcats (11-2) swept the three-game weekend series at Kentucky Proud Park.

It was a strong showing for Nick Mingione's squad against an opponent which had played 14 games against ranked opponents prior to coming to Lexington, including wins over No. 2 Vanderbilt, No. 10 Georgia Tech, and No. 14 West Virginia.

The towering home run deep over the wall in right field was the fourth of the season for Collett, a preseason All-American, and the 31st of his college career. He showed another aspect of his hitting in the seventh, lacing an opposite-field double down the left-field line to score Oraj Anu, who opened the inning with a single.

Austin Schultz added an RBI single to give UK an insurance run in the eighth. Hitting .400 on the season, the junior outfielder and preseason All-American went 2-for-4 on the day.

Kentucky got another solid pitching performance, using five arms to navigate the Sunday finale.

Zack Lee started and worked the first four innings, holding the Panthers to just one run on three hits and a walk. The sophomore right-hander struck out four.

Dillon Marsh, Seth Logue, and Holt Jones worked the fifth through the seventh. Jones (1-0) earned the win, retiring all four batters he faced. Sean Harney earned his fifth save of the season with two scoreless innings on the mound.

Mason Patel started for Georgia State (4-13), allowing two runs on five hits and four walks over five innings of work. Chad Treadway (0-3) took the loss for the Panthers, allowing one run on two hits during his 1.1 innings on the mound.

Josh Smith powered the GSU offense with a double and a home run.

Kentucky returns to action Tuesday at KPP against Murray State. First pitch for the Cats and Racers is set for 4 p.m. ET.



