College basketball's NPOY Oscar Tshiebwe returning to Kentucky

It almost seems outlandish that a National Player of the Year would return to play college basketball for another year but an interesting convergence of circumstances has created the perfect storm for Kentucky.

On Wednesday, Oscar Tshiebwe announced that he will play for John Calipari one more year in Lexington.

Tshiebwe pulled off clean sweep of the National Player of the Year awards recognized by the NCAA after the 2021-2022 college basketball season. The West Virginia transfer and one-time heralded recruit came into his own in his first year at Kentucky.

Tshiebwe averaged 17.4 points on 60.6% FG shooting and was the sport's most dominant rebounder in a very long time, pulling down 15.1 boards per game to lead the nation.

The 6'9, 255-pound native of Lubumbashi, Congo had several signature moments for Kentucky this year, including 30 points and 16 rebounds in Kentucky's shocking 85-79 overtime loss to 15-seed Saint Peter's in the first round of the tournament.

Tshiebwe had 30 and 18 in a road loss at Arkansas, 27 and 19 in a win against Florida, a 21-22 game against Mississippi State, as well as a shocking 28-rebound binge in a blowout of Western Kentucky before the calendar flipped to 2022.

The first round loss will hang over the offseason, but Tshiebwe's return should be a huge injection of optimism for next year's Kentucky team. The roster remains an unfinished product with plenty of other moving parts, in and out of the program, but anchoring a next-season core with a returning National Player of the Year is the best news Calipari could have received this offseason.

Tshiebwe was also a finalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year and an All-SEC Defensive Team selection.

Tshiebwe's situation is certainly unique, not only because he is a returning National Player of the Year, but because of his status as an international player there have been restrictions in some cases and hurdles in others when it comes to his capacity to capitalize on recent NIL developments that have benefited student-athletes' bottom lines. But there has obviously been tremendous demand given Tshiebwe's profile and the demand for Kentucky basketball in the Commonwealth.

With Tshiebwe's decision he becomes the first college basketball NPOY to return to school for another year since North Carolina's Tyler Hansbrough did before the 2009 season, when he returned to lead the Tar Heels to a national championship.