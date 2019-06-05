Kentucky added two more players to its impressive three-year total on Wednesday as Carson Coleman and Ryan Shinn were selected on the final day of the Major League Baseball Draft.

Coleman, a sophomore pitcher, was drafted in the 33rd round by the Tampa Bay Rays. Shinn, a senior outfielder, went in Round 34 to the New York Mets.

On Monday, Kentucky pitcher Zack Thompson was picked No. 19 overall in the first round by the St. Louis Cardinals. The three players selected this year brings the Wildcats' three-year total to 24, one of the highest figures in the nation. UK also had five recruits selected this week.

Coleman had a team-high five saves as a sophomore. He struck out 36 batters in 28 innings pitched out of the bullpen. The right-hander allowed 24 hits with opponents batting just .235 against him.

The 2019 season proved to be a major breakout for Shinn. The New Jersey native posted a .967 OPS, leading the Cats in home runs (13), hits, doubles, runs scored, slugging percentage and total bases. His eight home runs in league games were among the SEC leaders.