You don't have to go back far to find a time when Izayah Cummings was regarded as one of the more interesting young up-and-coming players in Kentucky's football program.

The 2022 season turned out to be a disappointment for Kentucky's offense, and that means it was a disappointing year for a number of players on the offense. The offensive line has taken the brunt of the criticism, but there were players at other positions who didn't have the kind of year they hoped for.

How much the players are to blame versus the coaching or dynamics outside of anyone's control is a moot point at this juncture. But no question, there are a lot of players who probably wish they could have that year back in terms of how it played out.

Izayah Cummings would probably fall into that category of players. If you go back only to the end of the 2021 season, just more than a year ago, the sky appeared to be the limit in Kentucky's revamped passing attack. But the year under Rich Scangarello and his second with Will Levis as a quarterback wasn't a year of continued growth and on-field production for Cummings.

Instead, Cummings watched as Josh Kattus and Jordan Dingle emerged as Kentucky's lead tight ends, whereas he, Brenden Bates, and Keaton Upshaw had been in the spotlight the year before.

The emergence of Kattus and Dingle, as well as the return of Bates for another year, means it won't be a given that Cummings will have a bunch of snaps to start the season. Then again, there's plenty of time between now and then for Cummings to earn all the playing time he can handle.

The 6'3, 240-pound Male product is a rising senior with two years of eligibility at his disposal and up to three if you include the redshirt that he hasn't used. But this is a big year for Cummings in terms of his role in the offense and what Kentucky plans on doing in its second run with Liam Coen as offensive coordinator.

The hopeful take on Cummings in 2023 has everything to do with the return of Coen. Momentarily, Cummings couldn't contain his excitement on social media when news of Coen's return began to be reported. So it seems like he's right in line with that thinking.

Cummings was at receiver earlier in his career but moved to tight end in the 2021 season when Kentucky needed more playable help at the position. It ended up being a very crafted position, tailor made to showcase Cummings' strengths, and he finished the year with 14 catches for 195 yards and, most impressive, three touchdown receptions. At times, he looked like the kind of athletic hybrid that Kentucky fans have dreamed on through so many other players that had come before him. And it seemed close to happening.

He had four catches for 75 yards against Tennessee in that 2021 game against the Volunteers, a 45-42 loss in Lexington.

PFF gave Cummings a 61.2 overall grade for that 2021 season, which included a much better receiving mark than in either pass or run blocking.

What makes Cummings unique and could improve his chances of getting on the field is he's a different kind of tight end than Kentucky has. In that 2021 season when he was showcased in such a promising way Cummings was spread out wide on 68 snaps, in the slot for 111 snaps, in line for 62 snaps, and in the backfield eight times. That's a versatile player, but the key is getting Cummings outside where he can be a matchup problem.

The key will be finding a way to get Cummings his targets, where he's a real weapon, while also maintaining enough of a run game with him in the game to keep defenses honest.

Kentucky has a banged up but deep tight end room with several proven players, so the competition for playing time will be a shark tank, but what Cummings did under Coen in '21 should at least make fans interested in what he could do for an encore two years removed.

