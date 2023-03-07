While it's often easy to allow the so-called "skill positions" to dictate most of the discussion in football, it sounds like Liam Coen's focus is along the line of scrimmage in his return as Kentucky's offensive coordinator.

The Wildcats have a talented new quarterback in the form of NC State transfer Devin Leary and an exciting group of wide receivers led by sophomores Barion Brown and Dane Key, but after UK wrapped up its second day of spring practice on Tuesday morning at the Joe Craft Football Training Center, Coen indicated that the key to utilizing those weapons will be developing an offensive line that struggled at times during the 2022 season.

"We did some nice things in the run game (on Monday) in terms of just blocking movement, something that we've really tried to emphasize over the course of our winter workouts," said Coen, who returns as UK's offensive coordinator after spending last season with the NFL's Los Angeles Rams.

"I thought from a communication standpoint up front, just being connected, that's what we're trying to work on, getting back to that connection and truly playing as one."

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops sought a reunion with Coen after the offensive unit took a dramatic productivity drop in 2022 under his replacement, Rich Scangarello. The Cats went from 35th nationally in scoring average (32.3 ppg) to 112th (20.4 ppg), from 50th in total offense (424.1 ypg) to 116th (324.7 ypg), and from fifth in third-down conversion rate (51%) to 108th (34%).

And those numbers dipped despite having a potential No. 1 draft pick in quarterback Will Levis, the school's second-leading all-time rusher in Chris Rodriguez Jr., and a talented group of receivers and tight ends.

Offensive line was considered to be a primary factor in the decline. The Cats also surrendered 46 sacks, nearly twice as many as the previous season. It was the worst total among the Power 5 conferences, and only two teams in all of Division I football allowed more.

Pre-snap movement and stunts proved to be an Achilles heel for last year's unit, something Coen and offensive line coach Zach Yenser have focused on addressing this spring.

"We're trying to slow ourselves down a little bit up front," Coen said. "We still want to come off the rock and be physical, but we're also trying to slow ourselves down and being able to get our second step in the ground and be able to see that movement that so often last year we struggled with. That's been the biggest emphasis: being able to block and handle movement."

The unit hopes to restore its identity as the "Big Blue Wall," one of the best offensive lines in the country. The addition of transfer portal tackle Marques Cox from Northern Illinois was one of the first things the staff did to begin the process. They have also moved former four-star prospect Jager Burton to center and Eli Cox back to guard.

With Kenneth Horsey back at the other guard spot, right tackle remains the lone question entering spring. Several players are completing at that spot, including veteran Jeremy Flax, Alabama transfer Tanner Bowles, returnees David Wohlabaugh and Deondre Buford, and Josh Jones, who missed last season with a knee injury.

"Eli, I thought, played really really well in 2021 at guard," Coen said. "And you look at some of the things Jager can do athletically (at center) and you might be able to get some reps from those guys playing different spots."

"Personnel-wise, I feel really good," Stoops said on Monday. "I feel like we have some numbers and some guys to work with and good leadership... Just in general, we’re deeper, we’re a much more solid 10 right now then we were a year ago."



