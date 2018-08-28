Coaching the game that he loves has been some of the best medicine that John Schlarman could have asked for this summer.

For the first time since Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops announced prior to fall camp that Schlarman was battling a serious illness, the Wildcats' offensive line coach spoke to the media on Tuesday about being diagnosed with cancer.

"We're at the start of the process," Schlarman said after practice at the Joe Craft Football Training Center. "Obviously, I've been diagnosed, and like coach said the other day, I'm in the treatment stage right now, so just completed my second treatment last Friday, which went really good. I feel great after that.

"The doctors have been phenomenal. You know, we've worked with guys at UK, we've worked with them at St. Joe, and then also at M.D. Anderson down in Houston, so we've got a lot of great doctors that we've been working with. Everything has gone really well. I feel a lot better now than I did probably in the middle of June before we started this treatment stuff. That's a good sign."

Schlarman has been through two rounds of chemotherapy thus far. He'll continue to get treatments during the season, he said Tuesday, although the type of cancer has not been disclosed.

A four-year starter at UK from 1994-97 and an All-SEC selection as a senior while protecting All-American quarterback Tim Couch, Schlarman said staying close to the game he loves has helped him deal with the difficult situation.

"It's helped a lot. I've been able to maybe not sit around and worry about things all daggone day," Schlarman said. "I can just go to work and do what I would do on a normal, regular basis. I think that's refreshing, mentally."

The scenario has weighed heavy on the hearts of his offensive line, but Schlarman credited the unit for handling it well.

"Players, unbelievable," he said. "You couldn't ask for a group of young men to handle a situation better than these offensive linemen. It just goes to show that we're recruiting the right type of guys in here, and I'm really excited to coach them and go through this season with them and get after it."

"We just come out here and think about football," sophomore center Drake Jackson said. "He says we can think about (his illness) when we're at home."

Added junior guard Logan Stenberg: "The best thing we can do right now is go out and work hard and try to win for him."

Schlarman thanked Stoops for creating a work environment that allows him to continue coaching.

"The support's been amazing," he said. "Coach Stoops, I couldn't work for a better head coach in America because he's put family first all the time. That's easy to say in the recruiting process and side talk, but he's done that. He's been an unbelievable boss and allowed our family to deal with this in the way that we need to but also allowed me to continue to work, which is important to me.

"It's really important to me to do the job that I'm here to do. So that's something that really motivates me every day, and I want to keep doing that for as long as I can do that, and hopefully that's a long, long time."

During his weekly press luncheon on Monday leading up to this weekend's season opener against Central Michigan, Stoops said Schlarman has set an example for everyone in the program.

"I think they can certainly be inspired by the way John is handling this and the way he’s going about his business," the UK boss said. "How can you be a player out there feeling sorry for yourself when you have a man that’s just gone through five, six hours of chemo and is sitting out there on the practice field coaching the same way he does every day?That’s pretty inspirational to me, and I would assume to the players as well."



