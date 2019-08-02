News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-02 19:40:52 -0500') }} football Edit

Coaches: TJ Carter could have a breakout senior season

Shftzu2o514jbw8gquwv
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Camp is only beginning but preconceptions, some true and others perhaps not, are already becoming crystalized in the minds of Kentucky football followers.One is that the defensive line needs to hav...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}