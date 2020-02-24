News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-24 12:22:52 -0600') }} football Edit

COACH SPEAK: What kind of player is getting in David Wohlabaugh?

Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated
Publisher
@RowlandRIVALS
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Walsh Jesuit (Ohio) head coach Nick Alexander has been in his role for only a year but in that time he has come to be very familiar with junior offensive tackle David Wohlabaugh.Wohlabaugh committe...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}