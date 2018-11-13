Coach Speak: Wandale Robinson's coach, and an opposing coach, share takes
Cats Illustrated has been tracking four-star athlete Wandale Robinson for years now and the recent Kentucky commitment is now Kentucky's headliner in the 2019 class.We spoke with two high school co...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news