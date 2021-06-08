Coach Speak: Opportunity in Martez Thrower's freshman year at UK
Kentucky's football freshmen are moving into new living quarters in Lexington away from their respective homes and that's a big life moment. It's a bigger transition for football players than many ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news