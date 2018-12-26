Coach Speak: No "detour" after Wilkins committed to UK
Stone Mountain (Ga.) Stephenson is a program long-time Kentucky fans are probably familiar with. Under previous coaches it was a hotbed of talent that the Wildcats frequently recruited with success...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news