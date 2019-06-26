Coach Speak: Jordan Watkins is "the ultimate competitor"
Kentucky football recruiting has been a blur over the last week and Jordan Watkins was one of the dominoes to fall.The Louisville (Ky.) Butler prospect was one of three wide receivers to commit to ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news