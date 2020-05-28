CatsIllustrated - COACH SPEAK: Jordan Lovett

COACH SPEAK: Jordan Lovett
Kentucky added two commitments from La’Vell Wright and Jordan Lovett during the month of May, both from Radcliff (Ky.) North Hardin.Cats Illustrated spoke with North Hardin head coach Brent Thompso...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news