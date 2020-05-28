 CatsIllustrated - COACH SPEAK: Jordan Lovett
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-28 06:31:14 -0500') }} football Edit

COACH SPEAK: Jordan Lovett

Travis Graf
Staff Writer

Kentucky added two commitments from La’Vell Wright and Jordan Lovett during the month of May, both from Radcliff (Ky.) North Hardin.Cats Illustrated spoke with North Hardin head coach Brent Thompso...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}