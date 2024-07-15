Coach Speak: Dennious Jackson
Dennious Jackson is Kentucky's late 2024 signee who will be joining the program soon in advance of the 2024 season.With three years to play two seasons at the SEC level, the 6'5, 335-pound defensiv...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news