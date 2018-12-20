Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-20 13:45:10 -0600') }} football Edit

Coach Speak: Demontae Crumes can be a big-play threat for UK

By2bpirjvptpgpyufmjg
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Demontae Crumes may prove to be one of Kentucky's more important commitments from the Class of 2019.The Wildcats are trying to improve their explosiveness in the passing game and big-play ability i...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member's-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}