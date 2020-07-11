CatsIllustrated - Coach describes Kaiya Sheron's development, attributes as a player

Coach describes Kaiya Sheron's development, attributes as a player
Somerset coach Robbie Lucas knows a little bit about Kaiya Sheron.Kentucky's quarterback commitment from the 2021 class guided Lucas' team to the state championship last year and he's been a part o...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news