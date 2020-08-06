Clinkscale offers do-it-all athlete from Tennessee
Steve Clinkscale is heading Kentucky's recruiting efforts in the state of Tennessee and his efforts recently paid off in the form of a commitment from cornerback Adrian Huey.The Wildcats' defensive...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news