 CatsIllustrated - Clinkscale leaving Stoops' staff for position at Michigan
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-11 11:59:20 -0500') }} football Edit

Clinkscale leaving Stoops' staff for position at Michigan

Steve Clinkscale has served on Mark Stoops' staff at Kentucky since 2016.
Steve Clinkscale has served on Mark Stoops' staff at Kentucky since 2016. (Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated)
Jeff Drummond • CatsIllustrated
Managing Editor
@JDrumUK
Joined the Cats Illustrated staff in the summer of 2017. Veteran reporter and photographer who has covered UK sports dating back to 1987.

Cats Illustrated can confirm that Steve Clinkscale is leaving Mark Stoops' staff at Kentucky for a position at the University of Michigan.

Several Michigan media outlets reported that the long-rumored deal, which would include an opportunity for a promotion to co-defensive coordinator with the Wolverines, had been completed earlier on Tuesday.

The hiring fills the vacancy left by Maurice Linguist on Jim Harbaugh's staff, who accepted the head coach position at Buffalo.

Clinkscale had served on the UK staff since 2016. He was the Wildcats' defensive backs coach and has been credited with helping make major improvements to the pass defense. Kentucky ranked No. 1 in the SEC last season against the pass at 224.6 yards per game and a league-high 16 interceptions, which ranked third nationally.

Kentucky has ranked in the top four of the SEC against the pass for three straight seasons. Two of the players from his 2020 secondary -- cornerbacks Kelvin Joseph and Brandin Echols -- were selected in this year's NFL Draft. He also played a role in developing eventual NFL players like Mike Edwards, Lonnie Johnson, and Chris Westry during his time at UK.

A native of Youngstown, Ohio, Clinkscale has a strong recruiting reputation in Ohio and Michigan, and had recently made an impact for UK in Tennessee. He played a key role in recruiting several of the players in the Cats' 2022 recruiting class, which is currently No.7 in Rivals' national rankings.

He had previously recruited several high-profile players from the greater Detroit area to UK, including linebacker DeAndre Square and defensive tackles Justin Rogers and Marquan McCall.

Stay tuned to Cats Illustrated for updates on where UK turns to replace a key member of the staff.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMDciLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2tlbnR1Y2t5LnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9jbGlua3NjYWxlLWxlYXZpbmctc3Rvb3BzLXN0YWZmLWZvci1w b3NpdGlvbi1hdC1taWNoaWdhbiIKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAg ICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBl bCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVsw XTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3Jl ZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFz dCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gv dnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMs IGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMy PTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZrZW50dWNreS5yaXZhbHMuY29t JTJGbmV3cyUyRmNsaW5rc2NhbGUtbGVhdmluZy1zdG9vcHMtc3RhZmYtZm9y LXBvc2l0aW9uLWF0LW1pY2hpZ2FuJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMDcmY3Y9Mi4wJmNq PTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29y ZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK