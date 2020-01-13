A physical presence down low, Omoruyi told Rivals.com that he is now focused on a select group of five consisting of Arizona State , Auburn , Kentucky , Rutgers and UConn . He has already taken an official visit to Auburn and will likely visit his remaining finalists in the coming months.

One of the most coveted and prioritized big men in the 2020 class, Cliff Omoruyi has narrowed his school list to a group of five. While visit plans have been postponed until a further date, Omoruyi has taken the next step towards a signing in the spring.

Arizona State: “I am familiar and comfortable with Coach (Rasheen) Davis, and I’ve been getting to know Coach (Rashon) Burno and Coach (Bobby) Hurley. The recruiting class they are putting together could change the program and my style of play could make a great impact in the Pac 12.”

Auburn: “Great relationship with Coach (Bruce) Pearl and Coach (Ira) Bowman. I had a great visit and got to see how the school supports its student athletes. The fan support was strong. I am familiar with the recruiting class as well as the current roster and I like the family-like environment of the school.”

Kentucky: “One of the first college basketball teams I knew about. There is no higher stage in basketball than playing for Coach (John) Calipari and Kentucky. I’m familiar with the recruits that are coming in and the current roster. Basketball wise, I think it could be a good fit.”

Rutgers: “Coach (Steve) Pikiell and Coach (Brandin) Knight have been around since day one. Coach Pikeill has said that you don’t have to go and leave New Jersey to get what you need academically and athletically. Knowing that they have dealt with engineering majors in the past and currently is a good thing. The Big 10 always has skilled big men on every team and is known for it being a super competitive conference.”

UConn: “Very historical program. Moving back to the Big East’s conference is huge, knowing that RJ (Cole) would be playing next year would be all good things.”