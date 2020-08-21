CatsIllustrated - Class of 2022 Kentucky Rankings

It's rankings week on the Rivals.com network and as usual the rollout has occurred in methodical fashion. First five-stars, then the Rivals250, position rankings, and finally state rankings. Kentucky does not have any commitments from the Class of 2022 and the target board still appears to be taking shape. Here's how Rivals.com ranks the top-10 players in the class.

1. QB Gavin Wimsatt

Owensboro quarterback Gavin Wimsatt is now the highest-ranked signal caller from the Commonwealth during the Rivals.com era. We can safely assume Tim Couch would have been at the top of that list if he had played a few years later, but Wimsatt surpassing Brian Brohm's ranking inside the Rivals100 is no small accomplishment. With a 5.9 Rivals Rating, Wimsatt is within range of five-star consideration. He's not only the No. 1 player in Kentucky, but the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in the entire nation.

2. DE Selah Brown

Louisville (Ky.) Male defensive end Selah Brown holds a four-star ranking and edged his way just inside the Rivals250 in the inaugural 2022 rankings. The No. 2 player in the state is the No. 19 defensive end in the '22 class.

3. OT Grant Bingham

Kentucky's coaches have already made Paintsville native and offensive tackle Grant Bingham a major priority and the rankings show there's agreement between the Cats' coaches and analysts. A four-star (5.8 RR) prospect, Bingham is the No. 2 player in the state and the No. 35 tackle in the class.

4. ATH Treyveon Longmire

Treyveon Longmire has been on the Cats' radar perhaps longer than any other 2022 player in the state. At No. 4 in the Commonwealth, he's the No. 31 athlete in the class nationally. The 6'2, 175-pound prospect has a 5.7 Rivals Rating, so he's within range of four-star consideration in future ranking revisions.

5. WR Dane Key

Frederick Douglass wide receiver Dane Key has been blowing up with lots of big new offers recently, including Texas and Penn State to go along with earlier offers from Kentucky and others. He also has a 5.7 Rivals Rating, three-stars, and the No. 49 receiver in the class. That makes him one of the highest-rated receivers from Kentucky in several years.

6. QB Caden Veltkamp

Weeks ago Caden Veltkamp became the second in-state 2022 quarterback to land an offer from Darin Hinshaw and Kentucky. He's yet another 5.7 three-star in the inaugural Rivals.com '22 rankings and the No. 18 pro-style quarterback in the nation. As Gavin Wimsatt is a dual-threat, Veltkamp is the top pro-style in the state.

7. RB Jawaun Northington

Dupont Manual running back Jawaun Northington is first among the 5.6 three-stars in Kentucky and does not yet show up in the national position rankings among running backs. The 5'11, 195-pound rusher counts Boston College, Cincinnati, Indiana, and Purdue among his early offers, but not Kentucky or Louisville — yet, at least.

8. ATH Kalib Perry

Great Crossing athlete Kalib Perry could play a number of different positions at the collegiate level. He is also a 5.6 three-star in the new rankings. Boston College, Cincinnati, Virginia, and West Virginia have offered.

9. TE Michael Hawkins

Vanderbilt and Army are among the schools that have offered tight end Michael Somerset, a player with strong academics who is the younger teammate of Kentucky quarterback commitment Kaiya Sheron. He's a 5.6 three-star and No. 9 in the state.

10. ATH Ty Bryant