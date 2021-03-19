CatsIllustrated - Clarke declares for NBA Draft, forgoes eligibility at Kentucky

Terrence Clarke's career at Kentucky will go down as one of the shortest in program history for a prospect of his magnitude.

The former five-star recruit announced Friday that he will declare for the NBA Draft despite playing only seven games with the Wildcats as a freshman. The 6-foot-7 wing suffered an ankle injury in late December and did not return to action until UK's SEC Tournament loss to Mississippi State.

Clarke averaged 9.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. The Boston native shot just 42% from the field, 22% from the 3-point arc, and 47% at the free-throw line.

“As an adolescent, having the privilege to put on the Kentucky uniform and play in front of the BBN was always a lifelong goal of mine,” Clarke said in a statement released by UK. “Although it was hindered due to things out of my own control, the experience is something I will keep with me forever. I have grown a lot with this experience and I will never take it for granted.

"After discussing it with my family, I have decided to renounce my eligibility and declare for the NBA Draft. I had high expectations coming into this season and, of course, didn’t expect to be injured, which I understand is part of the game. Thank you to Coach Cal, the coaching staff and my teammates! BBN, I hope to make you all proud as a I pursue my dreams.”

Clarke is the second player from the 2020-21 Wildcats’ roster to declare for the 2021 NBA Draft. Freshman forward Isaiah Jackson confirmed earlier this week that he will test the draft waters but has left the door open for a return to UK if he does not like what he hears from scouts.

Under NCAA rules, players sign with an NCAA-certified agent, submit paperwork to receive evaluations from the NBA, participate – if invited – in the NBA Draft Combine, and still return to school. Clarke intends to sign with an agent but will not return to Kentucky.

“This was not an easy decision for Terrence, who I admire for how he handled adversity, stuck with it and battled back to be there for his teammates in SEC Tournament game,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “Terrence has unbelievable ability and upside, and my only disappointment for him is that he didn’t have a chance to build on what he started because of the leg injury.

"Having said that, I am confident in his ability to make a major impact in that league. He has great size, can get downhill and score the ball, create for his teammates, and can play and guard multiple positions. Terrence showed me a lot this year in how he handled the hand he was dealt and became a great teammate. Like Jarred Vanderbilt, who had a similar challenge, I really believe Terrence’s best days are ahead of him. I will be rooting like crazy for him and I know our fans will be as well.”



