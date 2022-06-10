CJ Fredrick eager to make Kentucky Wildcats debut

An opportunity to play basketball in paradise is something that has the entire Kentucky basketball team excited, but one of the Wildcats will be looking forward to the Bahamas summer exhibition tour more than anyone.

Junior guard CJ Fredrick, who transfered from Iowa to UK last summer, is counting down the days until he makes his first appearance in a game for the Cats.

The former Covington Catholic standout and Sweet 16 MVP saw his Kentucky debut delayed last season when he re-aggravated a strained hamstring muscle during warm-ups for the opener against Duke.

While it did not seem serious at first, Fredrick's leg swelled severely on the plane trip home from New York, and it was determined that he had actually torn the muscle. The injury led to surgery which cost him the entire 2021-22 season.

The health status of the sharpshooting guard has been on the minds of Big Blue Nation leading up to a new season.

"I've got about a five-week ramp-up period, and those weeks I'll be working up to live (basketball)," Fredrick told reporters Friday during a Q&A session at Memorial Coliseum. "I'm good to go, but they can't just throw me out there and expect me to be able to play, so we've got a good five-week plan that leads up to the Bahamas practices, and that should have me right where I need to be with six or seven Bahamas practice. The plan is to play in the Bahamas."

Fredrick noted that the plan is not set in stone. If he doesn't feel right, he has been told by UK head coach John Calipari that he doesn't need to play in the Bahamas. He is dealing with his second rehab from a surgery within the year. But it might be hard to keep Fredrick off the court too much longer.

"It was definitely tough sitting out because I love the game of basketball so much," he said. "... It just kinda sucks."

Making matters worse was how much Fredrick enjoyed being a part of last year's team. "Probably one of the favorite teams I've ever been on."

And he could have made a big difference. A career 47% 3-point shooter, Fredrick was not available when UK's backcourt trio of Sahvir Wheeler, Kellen Grady, and TyTy Washington dealt with a series of minor injuries down the stretch, and the Cats ultimately lost to Saint Peter's in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament after shooting 4-for-15 from the perimeter.

Fredrick has tried not to dwell on the disappointment, however. He is attempting to turn the situation into a positive.

"It's almost been a blessing because I've been able to focus on myself and my body, learn about the game, learn what Cal likes, learn the offense, learn the defense, just learn the overall game, " he said. "It's been a really good six or seven months for me."

His UK teammate, junior big man Lance Ware, told reporters Friday that fans will be surprised by some parts of Fredrick's game. He's known as a "great shooter," Ware noted, but his leadership will also be an important element on this year's team with a number of new players entering the program.

"He shows you a lot," Ware said. "He'll talk you through stuff. He's a good teammate."

And don't sleep on Fredrick's defense. Despite what the perception might be, he's not just a one-dimensional player.

"Everybody thinks I'm a bad defender," he said with a smile. "But even in high school and (at Iowa) I've been one of the better defenders on my team. It's something I take a lot of pride in.... I'm a competitor. I don't want people to score on me."