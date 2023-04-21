Kentucky's CJ Fredrick has made a decision and an announcement about his future.

The 23-year old announced his decision on Instagram, writing: "It has been a dream come true to play for Coach Cal, the University of Kentucky, and the best fans in the world in Big Blue Nation. This experience has been so much better than I could ever have imagined. I have learned so much from Coach Cal on and off the court, and above all I am most grateful for him teaching me how to be a servant leader.

"Thank you to my fantastic coaches, trainers, doctors, and support staff. You all were so great to me. My teammates, truly are my "brothers for life". I loved going to war with you every game and know we will have relationships for a lifetime.

"Having to deal with a couple of freakish injuries I hope everyone knows that I've given my heart and soul to you and I'm proud that I'll always get to be a Wildcat. In just a few weeks, I'll be able to proudly say that I'm a graduate of the University of Kentucky.

"Having fulfilled this lifetime dream, I feel it is in my best interest to explore every option for my future for so many reasons. In addition to considering professional options, I'll be entering the portal while maintaining my college eligibility. Thank you all for the support."

The one-time Iowa Hawkeye sat out his first year in Lexington after transferring to UK from Iowa, rehabbing from an injury and biding his time for an opportunity to play last season.

In his only season of game action for the Wildcats, Fredrick averaged 6.1 points (35.1% FG) per game. He shot 91.7% from the line but only 31.8% from three-point range for the Wildcats after shooting 46% and 47% from long range in his two seasons with Iowa.