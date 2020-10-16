CatsIllustrated - CITV: Major developments in UK basketball recruiting

{{ timeAgo('2020-10-16 08:49:34 -0500') }}
basketball
Edit
CITV: Major developments in UK basketball recruiting
Justin Rowland
•
CatsIllustrated
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news