Jeff Drummond is covering the Citrus Bowl for Cats Illustrated down in Florida and he joins the podcast to discuss Kentucky's huge football game on the eve of kickoff.



We discuss a range of topics including:

- Where Benny Snell rates among UK's all-time greats;

- How Kentucky matches up with Penn State;

- Advantages and disadvantages for the Cats;

- What a win would mean for Kentucky;

- The scene in Florida so far.