Citrus Bowl Matchup Analysis: Quarterback
Kentucky and Penn State are inching closer to a big date in the Citrus Bowl on the first day of 2019 and Cats Illustrated is helping you get ready.Normally our Matchup Analysis series compares Kent...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news