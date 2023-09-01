What are Kentucky's reasons to be optimistic?

JUSTIN ROWLAND: Kentucky fans have every reason to be optimistic about this one. The line really says it all. Mark Stoops has won pretty much all of these games since he got the program over the proverbial hump in 2018. Even in a worst-case scenario for the offensive line last year, Kentucky still won these games. I don't think Ball State is going to be a team contending for the MAC. They've picked the conservative option at quarterback and I don't see them having the weapons on the perimeter to really test UK's young corners. Devin Leary may be the best player on the field and that's a pretty good advantage to have stacked with home-field advantage and an SEC roster.

TRAVIS GRAF: Kentucky has taken care of business in every one of these games in recent years, so there’s really no need to fret heading into this one. The ‘Cats should have their best passing attack in over a decade and this matchup should be a good tune-up for the offense. Kentucky outmatches Ball State in every facet and this game should be stress-free and a nice welcome home for Liam Coen and his offense.

JEFF DRUMMOND: There has been a quiet, confident buzz surrounding the UK offense during camp and preparation for the season opener. One gets the feeling that new quarterback Devin Leary could be poised for a huge season in Liam Coen's scheme. The Cats have a ton of toys at their disposal, and I think fans are going to see a little bit of everything in this game if the offensive line can give Leary time to work. I think Stoops would love to see a final stat sheet that has something like 250 yards passing and 200 yards rushing.

Are there any concerns in this matchup?

JUSTIN ROWLAND: There are no reasons for concern, but I do have lingering questions about the offensive line and I think fans should be holding their breath at least until about 2 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. UK gave up 16 sacks to its rather weak September slate of opponents last season, and those issues persisted throughout most of the season. It's hard for me to see Kentucky not struggling against Mississippi State or South Carolina for example, teams with real talent on the defensive line, if the line doesn't win the matchup up front against Ball State.

TRAVIS GRAF: The reason Kentucky dominates these games historically is because of a consistent run threat to go along with good offensive line play. Well, this year, those are the two biggest question marks on offense and maybe the team. Kentucky wants to keep Devin Leary’s jersey clean in this one, and if the run is somehow not there, the pass rush will be able to pin their ears back and come after him more.

JEFF DRUMMOND: "Concern" might be a bit of a stretch in a game where the Cats are an almost four-touchdown favorite, but MAC teams often come to Lexington with something to prove. As a result, and perhaps a bit of UK not summoning the same kind of intensity fans would see in an SEC game, a lot of these games have been close into the third quarter during the Stoops Era. The Cardinals' roster features 18 players from Ohio, guys who will likely know many of the UK players, and they'll be playing hard against their old peers.

What's your final score and player of the game?

JUSTIN ROWLAND: Kentucky 41, Ball State 17. I'm we will be talking about some explosive plays in the passing game. My MVP pick is senior receiver Tayvion Robinson after a rough 2022.

TRAVIS GRAF: Kentucky 42, Ball State 17. Devin Leary has an outstanding first game and tosses for four scores, with three going to Dane Key and Barion Brown, and one going to Izayah Cummings.

JEFF DRUMMOND: Kentucky 36, Ball State 10. The Cats may come out and blow the doors off the Cardinals, but I'm going to play it conservatively until I see a little more. Give me running back Ramon Jefferson as the feel-good story MVP in this game, back for his first action since tearing his ACL on the opening drive of the 2022 season.



