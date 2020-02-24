This year's Cats Illustrated Mock Draft of UK football players has proven a bit more difficult than last year's.

There's no Lynn Bowden. Instead, there are a host of players on both sides of the ball who could be picked in any one of several different rounds.

The teams are just starting to come together. Here are selections from Rounds 3 and 4.

ROUND 3

Travis Graf (Pick 7): BOOGIE WATSON

"Watson is one of the more underrated edge rushers in the SEC, and possibly even in the entire country. As Justin Rowland (who so, so badly wanted to have Watson on his own squad) wrote the other day, Watson’s junior season PFF analytic grades were higher than Josh Allen’s from his junior season. Watson will make a push for an All-SEC postseason team in 2020."

Justin Rowland (Pick 8): JOSH PASCHAL

"In this draft format we have the ability to construct a 3-4 or a 4-3 defense. What I love about Paschal here is I can see how the rest of the draft goes and decide whether I want him as a linebacker, where he's the most physical run stopper on the team, or a defensive lineman, where he would probably be the team's best pass rusher in the trenches. He won't be shaking off any rust this year and should be primed for a very good senior season."

Jeff Drummond (Pick 9): DEANDRE SQUARE

"Having drafted nose tackle Quinton Bohanna previously, I need some speedy linebackers behind him to flow from sideline to sideline and rack up the tackles. Nobody on the UK roster fits that bill better than the rangy DeAndre Square. The 6-foot-1, 220-pound Detroit native has played well in his first two seasons as a Cat, and I expect him to take it to another level as a junior. I wouldn't be surprised if he finishes 2020 with triple-figure tackles to lead the UK defense."

ROUND 4

Drummond (Pick 10): CHRIS OATS

"I'm sticking with defense and the linebacker corps for back to back picks. Pairing Chris Oats with DeAndre Square and letting them flow behind Quinton Bohanna makes my defensive coordinator very happy. There is arguably no one on UK's defense with as much upside as Oats, a 6-foot-3, 231-pound athlete who has played well in a reserve role his first two years in Lexington. I love his versatility, being able to play both the run and the pass. With Kash Daniel graduating, there's a lot more opportunity for the Cincinnati native to make an even bigger impact."

Rowland (Pick 11): JAMIN DAVIS

"This became an easy pick for me when Jeff scooped up the only other two inside linebackers with real experience on the roster. I would have been happy with any of the three. There is a real case to be made that Davis was the team's best inside linebacker over the last several weeks of last season. He came on very strong and while we don't know how the two inside spots will be filled in terms of playing time, I think there's a real chance that Davis becomes the guy at MIKE. He was one of the most improved players on the team last year and in pairing him with Paschal, I've got two hard-nosed guys who are very active in the box. Putting Travis in a bind without a proven inside linebacker is only a bonus."

Graf (Pick 12): LUKE FORTNER

"Another big piece of the “Big Blue Wall” will be on my offensive line. Fortner started every game last year and didn’t miss an assignment in any game. Fortner will be key in protecting my quarterback and road grading holes for my running back to scamper through."

Team Graf

OL Drake Jackson

DB Davonte Robinson

LB Boogie Watson

OL Luke Fortner

Team Rowland

QB Terry Wilson

OL Landon Young

DL/LB Josh Paschal

LB Jamin Davis

Team Drummond

OL Darian Kinnard

DL Quinton Bohanna

LB DeAndre Square

LB Chris Oats