In what has become an annual tradition, the Cats Illustrated UK Football Mock Draft is a unique way of talking about the roster, taking a closer look at some players, and generally serving as a way to kill time until real football begins.

In a snake format, Travis Graf (Pick 1), Justin Rowland (Pick 2), and Jeff Drummond (Picks 3 & 4) will take turns building their respective teams.

Draft managers will construct teams made up of one quarterback, two running backs, four receivers, one tight end, five offensive linemen, a front seven of either three defensive linemen and four linebackers or vice versa, and four defensive backs.

This year we'll be presenting two rounds at a time. At the end of the draft, CI members will vote on the best team, and all throughout our roll-out of the draft we hope you'll share your thoughts.

Without further ado, here are Rounds 1 & 2 with each CI staffer justifying their picks.

ROUND 1

Travis Graf (Pick 1): DRAKE JACKSON

"With the first pick, I’m going to pick the guy who has anchored the Big Blue Wall for the last three seasons, and continue Coach Stoops’ trend of trying to bully people up front in the trenches. Not a flashy pick, but Drake is one of the leaders of this team, and arguable the best center in the SEC."

Justin Rowland (Pick 2): TERRY WILSON

"I must admit there is some risk choosing a player who is coming off a season-ending injury and who won't be a full-go until perhaps the summer but this is a fairly easy choice for me. Terry Wilson is 12-3 as Kentucky's starting quarterback. That he appeared improved in the two games at the start of last year is a sign to me that he was preparing to make that jump from game manager to play maker and game winner. This is a bit like the NFL Draft sometimes is, in that Wilson might or might not be the second-best player on the team but he plays the most important position, he's a winner, and I need the upside there."

Jeff Drummond (Pick 3): DARIAN KINNARD

Kentucky fielded one of the elite offensive lines in the country last year, and a big reason why was the jump that Darian Kinnard made between his freshman and sophomore seasons. According to Pro Football Focus, the 6-foot-5, 325-pound tackle graded out as the third-best player at his position in the SEC behind only Andrew Thomas of Georgia and Jedrick Wills of Alabama. Those two guys are projected as the top two tackles in the 2020 NFL Draft. Kinnard could be joining them in the very near future. He'll be the anchor of my O-Line.

ROUND 2

Jeff Drummond (Pick 4): QUINTON BOHANNA

"I'm a card-carrying member of the "Football is Won in the Trenches" club. After using my first pick to secure arguably UK's best offensive lineman, I'm going to grab the anchor of the Cats' D-Line with my next pick. Kentucky's success on that side of the ball all starts in the middle. The 6-foot-4, 360-pound Bohanna's ability to disrupt the opposing offense and command double-teams is invaluable."

Justin Rowland (Pick 5): LANDON YOUNG

"I have to believe I'm well on my way to locking up the pass game potential in this draft with Wilson and pairing him with Kentucky's experienced and talented left tackle, Landon Young, who happens to be one of the SEC's top returning offensive linemen. Given the injury concern for Wilson as he comes back, I need someone protecting the blind side. Young quietly put together a very strong junior season bouncing back from an injury and I think he can be one of the nation's top left tackles. Those are really tough to come by. By addressing quarterback and left tackle, I have addressed two of the most important positions on the team."

Travis Graf (Pick 6): DAVONTE ROBINSON

"Robinson missed all of the 2019 season due to injury, but will be one of Kentucky’s most experienced and most talented defensive backs in 2020. I love having his versatility and athleticism to cover my defensive backs over the top as he has a remarkable comeback season this fall."

ROSTER CHECKS

Team Graf

OL Drake Jackson

DB Davonte Robinson

Team Rowland

QB Terry Wilson

OL Landon Young

Team Drummond

OL Darian Kinnard

DL Quinton Bohanna