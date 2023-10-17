Kentucky's off this week but we still have to take stock of where the Wildcats stack up compared to the rest of the SEC.

CI's SEC Power Rankings are updated on a weekly basis to reflect the latest action in the college football season.

1. Georgia - The Bulldogs are still riding that long winning streak which extends back to the 2021 season when they won Kirby Smart's first national championship. Brock Bowers is now out, so the Bulldogs will have to take on Ole Miss and Tennessee missing their best player. That could make things interesting down the stretch.

2. Alabama - The Crimson Tide is winning with a defense that's getting better and better. The Tide already has a win against Ole Miss and just won at A&M. The only loss, to Texas, doesn't look horrible. They survived Arkansas' upset bid last week and now get Tennessee and LSU at home the next two weeks. This team is still very much a playoff contender, and it could be a very realistic bid if they survive the next two weeks with Georgia missing Bowers.

3. Ole Miss - Ole Miss was off last week. They get Auburn, Vanderbilt, and then A&M at home the next three weeks so it's possible by the time the Rebels travel to Georgia they will be a one-loss team. That'd be a top-10 showdown.

4. Missouri - The Tigers are legit. Brady Cook and those receivers were just too much for Kentucky, and the offense wasn't even really all that explosive, just very opportunistic. Missouri shut down Kentucky's offense after the first two drives of the game. This is a well-rounded, balanced football team.

5. Tennessee - The Vols rank 33rd in the nation in total offense and 17th in total defense. However, they looked terrible on the road against Florida earlier this year so that's something to keep in mind when they go to Lexington two weekends from now. Tennessee gets Alabama this weekend and it's an opportunity for the Vols to make a major statement. If they win in Tuscaloosa, the East would have to be considered to be open for them to take.

6. LSU - It's been boom or bust for LSU this year. They've looked very good at times, they've looked very bad at times. This is a team with some really impressive strengths but some pretty glaring weaknesses. The offense is a problem for anyone while the defense is vulnerable against almost anyone. They can still finish the year with five or even six SEC wins. They beat Auburn by 30 over the weekend. You'd better be able to score to be able to beat LSU.

7. Texas A&M - A&M played Alabama very tough, seeming to validate that they were taking a step forward after that early loss to Miami, but lost again in Knoxville 20-13. If the offense is going to play at this level then the Aggies are just leaving a lot on the table this year with the West more fluid than usual.

8. Kentucky - Kentucky is now 5-2 after a second straight loss. The troubling thing is how everything seemed to break down over the last two weeks. There's not a single unit that has performed well in UK's losses to UGA and Mizzou. The bye week comes at a good time.

9. Florida - Not a lot of movement here for Florida. They did win at South Carolina, which wasn't a real surprise. The offense has shown some promising signs this year and the defense is also improved. Florida is now 5-2, and before the season Gator fans would have taken that. The Gators at least have a great shot to be in the postseason and maybe they have enough momentum to pull an upset down the stretch. They do get FSU at home.

10. Arkansas - The Razorbacks are good enough to put a scare in just about anyone but they haven't been good enough to win games this year. Arkansas had a chance to knock off Alabama in Tuscaloosa but they have to figure out how to win. The schedule gets a lot easier down the stretch. It's wild that you have a 2-5 team just one spot behind a 5-2 team, but it seems to hold up.

11. Auburn - The Tigers just don't have enough in Hugh Freeze's first year and that's very clear by now. Auburn has a solid rushing attack but the passing game just isn't putting a scare into anyone. They had 340 through the air against Samford but it's been absolutely brutal other than that.

12. South Carolina - The Gamecocks are a bit like Arkansas. There's a chance for this team to be decent on a given week but they have consistently come up short in all their most important games. South Carolina really needed to beat Florida over the weekend. USC doesn't run well and they don't play very good defense but they can pass.

13. Mississippi State - Mississippi State's bye week came at a good time. The Bulldogs still have games against Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Southern Miss and Ole Miss. They get the Rebels at home. There are probably two or three more losses in there at least, but MSU should expect to be competitive in most of those games. It's just hard to see them winning a lot based on how the season has gone, barely beating Arizona, losing to South Carolina, blown out by LSU and Alabama, etc.

14. Vanderbilt - Really not much explanation needed here. Vanderbilt is about three scores worse than every other team in the East on their home field.