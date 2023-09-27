CI publisher Justin Rowland updates his SEC Power Rankings after Week 4 of the college football season ...

1. Georgia - There's a legitimate question as to where Georgia stacks up against some of the nation's other top teams, like Texas, Michigan, Southern Cal, Ohio State, Penn State, and some others, but there's no question the undefeated Bulldogs deserve to be No. 1 in any SEC power rankings through this point in the season.

2. Alabama - The Crimson Tide is a tough team to rank right now but given the league's overall struggles in the first month of the season this is probably still the right choice, especially after the Tide shut down Ole Miss in the second half and beat one of the league's other top teams 24-10 at home. Alabama begins road play in the league this week.

3. LSU - The Tigers are a tough team to figure early this year. They have been very up and down. LSU was dominant in Starkville but has a loss to Florida State and barely survived at home against an Arkansas team we're still wondering about. The best way to talk about LSU is as a team with a high upside but not quite the talent level you would expect once Brian Kelly gets it going. LSU has to play at Ole Miss and Missouri the next two weeks. If they win those two games, they might be the best bet in the West, but they have to travel to Alabama as well.

4. Texas A&M - The Aggies have lost starting QB Conner Weigman for the season and that's a big loss because he was doing some very promising things. The good news is Max Johnson has put up good numbers when he has played this year. This is one of the league's most promising teams in spite of an early loss to Miami. Texas A&M really dominated Auburn in a 27-10 win, shutting down the Tigers' offense.

5. Ole Miss - The Rebels were leading the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa at halftime but missed an opportunity for a big road win. They were only 3/14 on third down. Ole Miss now hosts LSU and Arkansas over the next two weeks. If they win those two games then the Rebels could still be in contention in the West. But they now lose the head-to-head with Alabama. Ole Miss is still a strong bet to be an upper half of the SEC team.

6. Kentucky - Kentucky has an opportunity move up a spot or even a couple of spots with Florida coming to town this weekend. If the Cats win that game they will have passed their first real test of the season. This is a team with a lot of explosive playmakers but they have to get better at little execution things on offense. There's a pretty high ceiling here.

7. Missouri - Don't sleep on the Tigers this year. Brady Cook continues to play at a high level and they're one of just three undefeated teams in the SEC along with Georgia and Kentucky. They did give up about 400 yards to a previously unbeaten and solid Memphis squad. With Vanderbilt in Columbia this weekend, Missouri should be 5-0 and unbeaten when they host LSU the next weekend.

8.Florida - Billy Napier has to fix the offense. There's no doubt about that. It's really just short passes and the run game. But the defense is playing at a high level and ahead of schedule. That could carry them in some games. Florida now has a win over Tennessee and the Gators are 3-1, which was far from a given. They still have a tough schedule. If they beat Kentucky this weekend they could move up a few spots.

9. Tennessee - The Volunteers have only had one real test this year, against Florida, and they didn't pass. But still ranked No. 21, there's a chance to climb in the polls with consecutive home games against South Carolina and Texas A&M. How Joe Milton fares against South Carolina may tell us something about how the rest of the year might go. That's a game they need to win, and they probably need to look pretty good doing it.

10. Auburn - There's a low ceiling for the Auburn passing game this year and the Tigers' offensive deficiencies were evident in a lackluster 27-10 loss at Texas A&M. That game was a reminder that Hugh Freeze still has a long way to go to get this program where everyone there wants it to be. It's possible the Tigers could be riding a four-game losing streak by the time we get to late October. They host Georgia, travel to LSU, and then host No. 20 Ole Miss over the next three weeks.

11. South Carolina - We know a lot more about South Carolina than just about any other team in the conference this year because the Gamecocks have already faced North Carolina, Mississippi State, and Georgia. So while things get tougher for every other team in the league from here, it's already been tough for USC. They're 2-2 so far and have shown the ability to put up points. But the defense has not been good enough, with the exception of the loss to Georgia.

12. Arkansas - Sam Pittman did a great job to turn Arkansas around as quickly as he did but life in the SEC West is just very difficult. You certainly don't have the margin for error to be able to withstand a loss to BYU and feel okay about it. In that context, even a close loss to LSU hurts because you have to make the most of every opportunity. Arkansas topped 200 yards rushing in nine games last season. They haven't broken the 200-yard mark once so far this year.

13. Mississippi State - The Air Raid returned against South Carolina and Will Rogers once again put up huge numbers, so that could be something to build on. But the pass defense is a mess and a 37-30 road loss to South Carolina after being dominated at home by LSU means the Bulldogs have to be very low here.

14. Vanderbilt - It's tough to see the Commodores winning a league game this year after we saw the product they put on the field against Kentucky. AJ Swann is probably not ready to put a team on his back. There are too many ill advised passes, still.