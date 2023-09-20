College football's Week 3 is in the books. Most teams have played three games, some have four in the books.

Here's the updated CI SEC Power Rankings following all the action, updated to reflect the latest results.

1. Georgia - Even though the SEC has started the year slow, and it may even be a down year for the conference, Georgia does not look invincible after a 10-point home win against South Carolina. The Gamecocks were winning this game 14-3 at halftime.

2. LSU - We could be looking at a repeat of last season, when the Tigers lost an early-season game to Florida State but rallied to beat Alabama and win the West. Jayden Daniels was outstanding in a dominating win at Mississippi State. LSU is probably the best choice in the West right now.

3. Ole Miss - With the league looking so vulnerable for the first time in maybe a couple of decades this is a golden opportunity for a program like Ole Miss to jump up and steal a spot in Atlanta. They were struggling somewhat with Georgia Tech rather late in that game, but the Rebels did also win at ranked Tulane. They get Alabama this week. Win and they could move up to No. 2 ... Maybe. Beating Alabama might not even guarantee that kind of move this year.

4. Alabama - Let's not get too crazy. Don't put Alabama any farther down the list because there's still a lot of talent and it wouldn't be a surprise if they find a way to win 10. Milroe is back behind center after a week of horrid offense in a 17-3 win against USF.

5. Kentucky - The Wildcats have made plenty of mistakes but seem to have more margin for error than usual under Stoops. The way this team is slinging the ball around the yard makes them look barely recognizable compared to recent iterations of the program. Getting Vandy in a revenge game to start the SEC schedule is a good way to begin.

6. Texas A&M - The Aggies have looked very good against bad teams, and looked bad against Miami. I think they're going to be a good team, so this is a safe spot.

7. Auburn - We said before the season that in Year 1, it's all about building momentum for Hugh Freeze. The Tigers survived a tricky west coast road trip to Cal and dominated a weaker opponent over the weekend. There are no losses or clunkers so by default Auburn is a middle/upper middle SEC team at this point.

8. Missouri - Don't sleep on Missouri, and resist the temptation to focus on the fact that they don't look like the most athletic SEC teams at every spot on the field. They are pretty well coached and beat a legitimately good Kansas State team that crushed them last season. Brady Cook is questionable for the next week but has been much better over his last several performances.

9. Florida - It might not have been a must win for Billy Napier but last Saturday's win against Tennessee was huge. It was one of the first tangible signs of life from the program in his young tenure. Travis Etienne rushed for more than 170 yards and the Gators held Joe Milton and Tennessee to only 16 points. Maybe they can build toward something this year, but the schedule is still rough.

10. Tennessee - The Volunteers are clearly not last year's version of themselves and that's indisputable at this point. UT had less than 400 yards of total offense at Florida and couldn't slow the ground game enough. Graham Mertz was also pretty efficient against the UT secondary. This team could still rise quite a bit this season, but they didn't look good on Saturday.

11. Mississippi State - The Bulldogs were rocked at home by LSU, but leave open the possibility that LSU is just capable of playing at a very high level. We knew the Bulldog secondary was a concern this year and Daniels had a day. Will Rogers was only 11/28 for 103 yards and it looks like the move away from the Air Raid will come with some growing pains - as usual.

12. Arkansas - It looked like the Razorbacks would notch a quality win against BYU in spite of missing Raheim Sanders, but the Cougars surged back for a 38-31 win on the road. Arkansas should have won the game but lost the turnover battle 2-1 and committed a whopping 14 penalties. Losing a game like that because of miscues is probably less concerning than getting run off the field, but it was another notable loss for not only the Hogs but the SEC.

13. South Carolina - The Gamecocks are a team that cannot be slept on, as evidenced by their first half performance at Georgia. In fact, that first half by South Carolina was arguably more impressive than a lot of SEC teams have been in losses this year. The problem for USC is it's still a loss, so they're only 2-2, and they were solidly beaten by North Carolina in the opener.

14. Vanderbilt - Clark Lea is preaching that his team needs to focus on its own performance rather than fall into the trap of forecasting after a 2-2 start. The Commodores have lost to UNLV and Wake Forest, with a close win over a bad Hawaii squad. It doesn't seem like Vandy has taken a step forward, at least one month into the season.