Each week CI publisher Justin Rowland takes stock of the football games played an updates Cats Illustrated's SEC power rankings.

Here are the new rankings 1-12 to account for Week 2 games.

1. Georgia - Georgia got off to a slow start against Ball State, UK's Week 1 opponent, but ripped off 31 points in the second quarter and cruised to a 45-3 win. Carson Beck has been good this year. He was 23/30 for 283 yards, two touchdowns and a pick. UGA only mustered 99 rushing yards on 28 carries so that was surprising.

2. Alabama - Who else can you put here? Nobody else has been impressive enough to warrant unseating Alabama in the two spot even though the Longhorns won by 10 in Bryant-Denny Stadium. This is a team that I've picked to lose three games and Saturday night was surreal because Nick Saban didn't sound much like himself saying farewell and leaving the post-game podium.

3. Ole Miss - This might be a tad bullish on the Rebels but they did beat a top-25 team (Tulane) on its home field 37-20. It's not a typical big road win given it was a Group of Five school but Ole Miss has been solid early this year and remains undefeated, unlike several other league members. Jaxton Dart has come out fairly strong after an offseason competition with Spencer Sanders. Ole Miss won the fourth quarter 20-3.

4. LSU - We had LSU much lower last week. Could a 72-10 win against Grambling really account for that much movement? No, but you never should have put too much stock in a loss to Florida State to begin with. I just wanted to see the Tigers come out and show a pulse so you know they wouldn't respond poorly. I can still see this team winning the West.

5. Tennessee - Joe Milton only attempted three deep passes and that was surprising to see in UTs 30-13 win against Austin Peay. It wasn't an especially impressive game but it also was never in doubt. UT fans and UK fans probably feel similarly this week.

6. Auburn - The Tigers' 14-10 win against California wasn't impressive in terms of style points but for a program that had lost its confidence in itself, finding a way to win games is what it's all about.

7. Arkansas - KJ Jefferson was efficient but one of my misgivings about him as a potential first team All-SEC quarterback is he doesn't throw the ball much. He was 13/19 for two touchdowns in Arkansas' 28-6 win against Kent State.

8. Mississippi State - Zach Arnett is 2-0 following MSU's 31-24 home win against Arizona. Jayden de Laura was 32-46 for 342 yards and two touchdowns but Mississippi State picked him off four times. Meanwhile, Will Rogers was 13/17 for 162 yards and three scores. He may not have passed the ball so little in an MSU game, but the results were exactly what they wanted. While MSU picked four passes the secondary remains a question.

9. Kentucky - The Wildcats haven't looked especially crisp in the first two weeks of the season. In Week 1 we saw their margin for error with some really good athletes in a 30-point win that didn't feel like that much of a blowout. This week UK struggled with Eastern Kentucky.

10. Missouri - The Tigers' 23-19 win against Middle Tennessee was lackluster and not a great sign. Brady Cook continued playing well enough, however. This is a team that might not rack up a ton of style points but they could still win several conference games. They should be competitive.

11. Texas A&M - Well, the good vibes didn't last lost. A&M did put up 30 points against Miami but they gave up 48 and the pass defense had breakdowns. Jimbo Fisher is getting paid a lot of money to recruit at a high level and produce disappointing results.

12. Florida - The Gators wrecked an FCS opponent, McNeese, and they did it in style. Florida had 33 first downs compared to only six for McNeese. The total yardage: 560 to 112. This was complete domination but could be related to the strength of the opposition.

13. South Carolina - South Carolina led Furman 27-14 at halftime and won 47-21 going away. Spencer Rattler was exceptional (23/25, 345 yards, 3 TD) but the ground game struggled to get on track. Furman had some success through the air.

14. Vanderbilt - The Commodores showed a lot of vulnerability even starting 2-0 and so their 36-20 loss at Wake Forest was not a surprise. Vanderbilt may be in a position to be competitive in some SEC games this year but it's still a fairly safe bet to put them here.