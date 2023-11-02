Kentucky is on a three-game skid and its place in the Cats Illustrated SEC Power Rankings reflects that.

Here's an updated look at CI's picks 1-14 based on the latest action.

1. Georgia - Until UGA loses a game this is where they remain. There's still a question as to how the Dawgs might stack up against, say, Michigan if they make it to the College Football playoff. Games against Ole Miss, Tennessee, and probably Alabama remain, so there are tests against top-15 caliber teams on tap.

2. Alabama - Nick Saban has done a good job with this team, which doesn't have nearly the offensive ability as almost any recent iteration of this program's offense. Bama has survived some scares, such as against Arkansas and A&M, and they have quality wins against Tennessee and Ole Miss. There's a great chance for Bama to finish the year 11-1 and with a chance to play its way into the playoff if it can beat Georgia.

3. Ole Miss - Mississippi's only loss this season was a 24-10 defeat in Tuscaloosa. They have a win against LSU and have taken care of business every other week. The Texas A&M game this week could be the one that determines if Ole Miss gets to 10-2 in the regular season.

4. Tennessee - It's not the Tennessee team of last year but Josh Heupel is proving he knows how to coach and win differently. UT has sure wins against UCONN and Vanderbilt remaining, but also Georgia at home and Mizzou on the road. It looks like the Vols will be no worse than 8-4 with the road game at Mizzou determining if they get to 9-3. Then again, if Tennessee beats Georgia at home, it's probably a New Year's Six team.

5. LSU - LSU is a really good football team. Its only losses were to Ole Miss, 55-49, and to a Florida State team projected to reach the playoff in the season opener. LSU still has Bama on the road and Florida and LSU at home. The defense has been inadequate at times, but the offense will allow them to beat most teams.

6. Missouri - The Tigers have a chance to rise as high as perhaps No. 4 if they take care of business down the stretch. Mizzou is 6-2 but nothing would be surprising from this point forward. The Tigers still have Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, and Arkansas.

7. Texas A&M - Texas A&M is 3-2 in the SEC with its losses to Tennessee by seven and Alabama by six. They haven't exactly been dominant in wins. They'll be expected to beat Abilene Christian and Mississippi State, but road games against Ole Miss and LSU loom. If A&M can win one of those two games it might buy Jimbo a little goodwill.

8. Florida - Florida's losses aren't bad losses. They lost at Utah, at Kentucky, and to Georgia. But the Gators need to win at least one more game to get to six wins. This week is their best opportunity with Arkansas in Gainesville. After that the Gators get LSU and Missouri on the road then Florida State. It's a tough finish and one that will determine how fans feel about Billy Napier's second year.

9. Auburn - Auburn has some limitations this year but Payton Thorne had a pretty good game against Mississippi State in what was pretty much a must win for this year's Auburn team. They have a chance to build a lot of momentum down the stretch. The next three weeks are against Vanderbilt, Arkansas, and New Mexico State. If Auburn is riding a four-game win streak into the Iron Bowl, which is at home, it could make for an interesting matchup.

10. Kentucky - Kentucky is riding a three-game losing streak after games against UGA, Missouri, and Tennessee. It hasn't always been pretty but the team was a lot more competitive against Tennessee. There are still winnable games left against South Carolina, Mississippi State, and Louisville, but also Alabama. The defense has not been good enough recently.

11. Arkansas - Just about everything has gone wrong for the Hogs this year. But when you dig into the results you still see that it's a team that you wouldn't necessarily want to face. Their final four games are against Florida, Auburn, FIU, and Missouri. If they win against the Gators this weekend their postseason hopes are still alive.

12. South Carolina - The Gamecocks have faced a brutal schedule and have not been up to the task for much of the year. Their 34-12 loss at Missouri over the weekend followed a home loss to Florida, so USC is safely considered a bottom tier SEC East team. There are chances for wins down the stretch, however.

13. Mississippi State - Mississippi State came into the season looking for balance before going to the Air Raid, before going to another quarterback who plays very differently. This team has lacked an identity all season. The defense played its best game of the year in a road win at Arkansas recently so that could be something to build on.

14. Vanderbilt - Vanderbilt should finish winless in the SEC again in what amounts to a clear step back in Clark Lea's third year.