Throughout each college football season Cats Illustrated regularly updates its SEC power rankings. The first batch of those rankings are below and are based on Week 0 and Week 1 action.

We get rid of divisions and rank the league as a whole.

1. Georgia - When in doubt, now, you just bet on the Bulldogs. UGA quarterbacks threw for 400 yards and the Bulldogs rolled against UT Martin. Georgia should be regarded as the conference favorite until they lose a game given their 29-1 record the last two seasons, and it's not clear how many teams on the Dawgs' schedule are even capable of beating them.

2. Alabama: Milroe had plenty of good moments in his debut for the Tide. Texas is on the horizon and the Longhorns nearly knocked them off last season. It's only fair to put Alabama here, and you could even make a case for No. 1 if you're inclined.

3. Texas A&M: I picked the Aggies to go 10-2 this season, so you can call me a believer. That's due to Petrino being hired as OC, and he had a strong debut. Texas A&M is strong on both lines and that's a key ingredient for top SEC squads.

4. Tennessee: We still don't know anything about how UT will fare in the post-Hooker era because UVA is one of the worst Power Five teams but the Vols took care of business like a good team should.

5. Auburn: The Tigers looked as close to a "finished product" as any team in the SEC in Week 1. Hugh Freeze had those guys ready to play. There weren't many miscues, they rushed for six touchdowns, and completely dominated UMass in their season opener.

6. Ole Miss: Jaxton Dart won the offseason QB competition with Oklahoma State transfer Spencer Sanders. In this game, Dart was 18/23 for 334 and 4 TD while Sanders was 8/14 for 134 and two scores. Ole Miss rocked Mercer 73-7.

7. Arkansas: Raheim Sanders struggled to get going on the ground (15 carries, 42 yards but 2 TD) but Arkansas defeated Western Carolina 56-13. All KJ Jefferson does is string together efficient game after efficient game and he did it once again going 18/23 for nearly 250 yards with three scores. Arkansas picked off four passes.

8. Kentucky: Kentucky dominated Ball State on the scoreboard, 44-14, but it wasn't always pretty. The defense was in control of the game and the special teams looked improve. The pass game missed some opportunities in the first half but Ray Davis looked good in his first game.

9. Mississippi State: In the first game of the post-Mike Leach era the Bulldogs dominated Southeast Louisiana 48-7. The run defense could have been better at times but this was a solid showing with Will Rogers 20/29 for 227 and 2 scores an Jo'Quavious Marks rushing for 127. Notably, MSU had 39 run plays and 29 pass plays, so it's a new era in Starkville.

10. LSU: This is tough, because I picked LSU to finished 10-2 even while picking them to lose to Florida State. This was a close back and forth game for a lot of the contest until the floodgates opened lately. Based on early outcomes you can't put LSU high, but I expect them to rise and maybe quite significantly as the season goes on.

11. Missouri: Mizzou might quietly be one of the more interesting teams in the SEC because they have some players ready to take that next step and have done a lot of portal work. Brady Cook got the lion's share of the snaps at QB (17/21, 172, TD) the Tigers rushed for 211 yards in a 35-10 win against South Dakota. SD only had 38 yards on 35 rush attempts. It was a good start for the Mizzou defense and ground game.

12. South Carolina: The Gamecock offensive line was dominated by the North Carolina defensive front and while Spencer Rattler made some impressive plays at times there was not enough around him. Like Florida, this is a team with a really tough schedule and they failed their first test.

13. Florida: Graham Mertz actually looked OK on a lot of his throws but the Gators lacked an identity and lost on the road to Utah 24-11 in spite of Cam Rising being out of the game. This is a brutal schedule so Billy Napier has a tough set up in his second year.

14. Vanderbilt: Vanderbilt is the only SEC that is 2-0 but those wins came against Hawaii and Alabama A&M. The Commodore secondary is in focus after allowing a weaker Warrior team to have a big game through the air.