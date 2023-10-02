College football's Week 5 is in the books and we've learned more about the SEC after another slate of conference action.

Here's the revised CI Power Rankings for the conference with the season's halfway point approaching.

1. Georgia - The Bulldogs have been pretty much the same thing all year. They've gotten the job done, and when things start to click you see a team that could bring home some hardware again. But it hasn't come nearly as easily as it has the past couple of seasons. UGA had to surge ahead late to win on the road at Auburn and the Dawgs get 5-0 Kentucky, ranked No. 20, at home this weekend.

2. Alabama - Much has been made about Alabama's decline but this is still a very formidable football team and one that could win the SEC. Texas has probably been the best team in the country to this point in the season so even though that loss was at home, Alabama still may be really good. They beat the Ole Miss team that knocked off LSU over the weekend. Alabama dominated MSU in Starkville 40-17 and it was 31-10 at the half. However, the Tide only mustered 357 yards of total offense, so questions remain.

3. Texas A&M - The Aggies rolled with Max Johnson (17/28, 210 yards, 2-1 ratio) behind center, knocking off Arkansas in Fayetteville 34-22. I picked the Aggies to finish 10-2 so wouldn't be surprised if they win the West. They're off to a 2-0 start. Texas A&M held the Hogs to just 174 yards of total offense.

4. Ole Miss - The Rebels are a fairly safe choice as a top half of the SEC squad. They've split with Alabama and LSU over the past week, winning the game at home against the Tigers over the weekend. That 55-49 win over LSU was a thriller with Jayden Daniels and Jaxson Dart combining to throw for more than 800 yards and eight touchdowns with no picks. Quinshon Judkins rushed for 177 yards so Matt House's defense had some issues.

5. Kentucky - Kentucky absolutely dominated Florida with Ray Davis rushing for 280 yards and inserting himself into the early season Heisman darkhorse conversation. It was a stellar performance by the Big Blue Wall and the Wildcats defense never allowed the Gators to really test them. That was at home and Kentucky plays well against Florida. Kentucky goes on the road to No. 1 UGA this weekend in one of the SEC East's biggest games of the year, and one of the Bulldogs' biggest games of the season.

6. Missouri - Drinkwitz has Mizzou at 5-0 and hosting LSU in Columbia this weekend. The Tigers have knocked off a solid K-State team. Over the weekend they beat Vanderbilt 38-21 in Nashville, which was the same margin that Kentucky won by there a week prior. Brady Cook threw for nearly 400 yards and Luther Burden is a problem. Missouri looks like a legit top-25 team.

7. Tennessee - Joe Milton didn't have the best game against South Carolina but the Volunteer defense held a powerful South Carolina passing attack under control (Rattler was 24/35 but for just 169 yards and a pick) and UT rushed for well over 200 yards in a dominating 41-20 win. But there's still that ugly loss in Gainesville to a Florida team that had failed its other two tests on the season.

8. LSU - I think this team can be good, but the secondary is a problem. They were torched by Ole Miss, just like they were torched by Florida State. They gave up 30 points to Arkansas. Matt House's defense is struggling in Brian Kelly's second year and now LSU has two conference losses already. This team was picked to contend with Alabama for the West crown. The good news is, though Alabama remains, LSU has a lot of winnable games remaining so there's a good chance they still rise.

9. Auburn - You've got to give Hugh Freeze some credit for getting this Auburn team in a position to potentially knock off Georgia, even at home. This team doesn't have a quarterback capable of really testing a good defense and that was reflected in the passing numbers against UGA. But Payton Thorne rushed for nearly 100 yards and the Tigers had more than 200 as a team, losing 27-20 due to Brock Bowers' heroics. Auburn may be looking at an 0-4 start in SEC play with LSU and Ole Miss the next two weeks. Considering they barely beat Cal, this team can only be so high.

10. Arkansas - Is Sam Pittman running into a wall at Arkansas? He turned the Razorbacks around so quickly, but this year has not been good. They had a disappointing home loss to BYU, couldn't finish a potential win at LSU, and just got roughed up by Texas A&M. The offense couldn't muster anything against that Aggie defense and now Arkansas has to play Ole Miss and Alabama next. They could start 0-4 in league play as well.

11. Florida - The Gators do have an impressive home win against Tennessee under their belts, but otherwise the season hasn't been great. The Gators lost to Utah's backup quarterback in the opener and the defense was embarrassed at Kentucky over the weekend, one week after they had to settle for five field goals against Charlotte. Graham Mertz played okay against the Cats but again, this team's schedule makes it hard to see a lot of wins, especially if the run defense isn't what folks thought before this week.

12. South Carolina - South Carolina has an explosive passing game but that was kept in check in a loss at Tennessee. There are playmakers here that will keep defensive coordinators up at night, but the Gamecocks are giving up too many points. That 7-point home win against Mississippi State isn't looking so great considering how the Bulldogs season has gone.

13. Mississippi State - Zach Arnett is going through growing pains in his first season as MSU's coach. Will Rogers was 15/27 for 107 yards, a touchdown and three picks in an ugly home loss against Alabama when the Tide offense still had some issues. They should have a win against WMU this week and Southern Miss remains but there are no guaranteed conference wins for Mississippi State and they're already 0-3 in league play.

14. Vanderbilt - This team clearly has not taken a step forward in Clark Lea's third year. The Commodores probably wish they had Ray Davis right about now.