CatsIllustrated - CI's SEC Power Rankings

Cats Illustrated's SEC Power Rankings have again been updated to take all the latest league action into account.

1. Alabama - The Tide has a stranglehold on the top spot until they lost a game. That did not happen over the weekend, as Tennessee rolled to a blowout victory over Tennessee. But with wide receiver Jaylen Waddle now expected to miss the rest of the regular season, that could help Georgia if there's an SEC championship game rematch. Those Bama receivers were the difference in the first meeting. That's a big blow for Nick Saban's team.

2. Georgia - The Bulldogs seem like a safe number two right now, at least until they take on Florida later in the season. UGA draws Kentucky this weekend in a game between the top two scoring defenses in the SEC. Along with Clemson, UGA still has one of the nation's best defenses but quarterback play and offensive explosiveness is lagging behind Clemson, Alabama, and probably Ohio State.

3. Florida - The Gators are still ahead of Texas A&M here but it's close. We've explained that logic before. While the Aggies have the head to head win, UF has probably looked better in all the other action for the two teams, even with a defense that is apparently mediocre.

4. Texas A&M - The Aggies have not been pretty this year but they have grinded out wins. They've been underwhelming in wins against Mississippi State and Vanderbilt, the bottom of the league. The good news for A&M: They will probably be favored in all six of their remaining games. The Aggies could stub their toe once or twice, but they're set up for a strong year because the schedule isn't nearly as tough as it seemed preseason.

5. Auburn - The Tigers have some real vulnerabilities but they have found ways to win more than they've lost so far. Seth Williams came up with a huge play at the end of the Ole Miss game. But nothing has happened this year that will remove Gus Malzahn from the hot seat.

6. Arkansas - It has been a special season for Sam Pittman even though the Hogs are only 2-2. How real is this? The Razorbacks are living off a lot of forced turnovers and they can be unpredictable. Whether Arkansas finishes here (it's tough to see them moving up much) or drops over the course of the rest of the season, this season has probably already been a success.

7. Ole Miss - This might be a strange choice considering the Rebels are 1-4 in the conference but consider they played Alabama tough and took Auburn to the wire. But turnovers killed them against Arkansas and Florida beat them by 16 points. The fact is, the middle part of the SEC has probably not been this weak in a long time. Their offense is excellent and that is enough to make them competitive against most teams in the country. This pick is more about the absence of a clear alternative.

8. Missouri - The Tigers are trending up and Eliah Dinkwitz has found his quarterback of the future in Connor Bazelak who looks the part. Their no-name receiving corps has room to improve but the Tigers have some offensive balance and punched a hapless Kentucky in the mouth one week after beating LSU.

9. LSU - Quarterback TJ Finley did a lot of good things (17/21, 265 yards, TD, INT) playing for the injured Myles Brennan and the increased reliance on the run game is probably something that should have happened right from the start this year given the team's strengths and the turnover from last year. If there is a team to watch in the league that could make a big step forward in the second half it's probably the Tigers.

10. Kentucky - UK appeared to be trending in the right direction but the loss to Missouri sets the team and maybe the program back because it revealed all kinds of ineptitude on offense, an ongoing problem even as the defense has improved so much. UK is 2-3 which is worse than it needed to be by any preseason estimation, especially with UGA, Alabama, and Florida still to come.

11. Tennessee - Jeremy Pruitt's team had won eight games in a row stretching back to last season, and now the Vols look like a train wreck once again. There are quarterback issues and there's a tough schedule still to come. What once seemed like a promising season might be more of the same for Tennessee fans who have now been conditioned to mediocrity for a long time.

12. South Carolina - The Gamecocks suffered a setback at the hands of LSU in Baton Rouge over the weekend. There were plenty of people who believed Will Muschamp's team could win that game because of the offense's improvement and the Tigers' struggles, but a 52-24 loss stings. South Carolina could not slow LSU down on the ground.

13. Mississippi State - The season-opening win against LSU was the lone bright spot of Mike Leach's first year in Starkville to date. Since then the Air Raid has come grinding to a halt. MSU was out of action last week.

14. Vanderbilt - The Commodores were out of action over the weekend but it will be a surprise if they ever climb out of the basement in these power rankings during the 2020 season. Their recent issues with COVID-19 and players missing time will not help the cause.