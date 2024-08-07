Right now it's all conjecture. We know what SEC teams have on paper, but no games have been played and dreamers can dream.

Throughout the season, CI publisher Justin Rowland will update his SEC Power Rankings, and the first edition involves a lot of forecasting how things might play out.

1. Georgia

UGA is probably the most talented team in the conference on paper and Kirby Smart has the Bulldogs rolling. There's an elite quarterback and depth behind him, a strong offensive line, weapons on offense, and another nationally elite defense ready to contend for a national championship. Rinse, repeat. Don't expect the Dawgs to struggle much this year.

2. Texas

This is the Longhorns' first year in the SEC so we'll see how they navigate the grind as a program, and how Sarkisian does as a coach, but there's a lot of talent, a quarterback with talent around him, and they're coming off an appearance in the old 4-team playoff. Texas doesn't seem to be as much of a sure thing as Georgia, but they're expected to be in the 12-teamer for a reason.

3. Alabama

Maybe Alabama is just being slept on this year. Jalen Milroe beat Georgia and led Alabama to the playoff. There may not be as much talent here as there was in the Nick Saban era, but there's still a lot of talent and Kalen DeBoer has done nothing but win.

4. Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin has Ole Miss as a serious playoff contender with Jaxson Dart and Tre Harris returning to lead one of the nation's most high-powered offenses as the defense made some quality additions from the transfer portal. Ole Miss has become one of the best programs in the SEC from a snapshot view and they once again appear to be one of the league's stronger teams.

5. Missouri

We shouldn't put too much stock in Missouri beating Ohio State in last year's bowl game because of players that were out, but this is a well-rounded, balanced team with three quality units, a ton of experience at quarterback, and one of the nation's best wide receivers. Missouri also has a very manageable schedule.

6. Tennessee

Speaking of manageable schedules, Tennessee's sets up fairly well compared to some others in the league. Nico Iamaleava should be one of the league's breakout players and the defense could be improved. UT is in the playoff conversation as well, but there are probably more questions about them than the top four teams in the league.

7. LSU

LSU doesn't have Jayden Daniels, but the Tigers do have plenty of talent on offense returning for Brian Kelly with four players on the SEC's first or second team going into the season. But how much will the defense improve? There's definitely upside here, but it's more shaky than with several teams ranked above.

8. Kentucky

Kentucky appears to have one of its better defenses under Mark Stoops on paper. It's a defense with legitimate NFL talent at every level. The questions are on offense. Receiver talent is there but we have to see Brock Vandagriff and the run game before the Cats climb this list. The defense could be good enough to give UK a chance against most teams in the league or across the country.

9. Oklahoma

Brent Venables took OU from a losing record to 10-3 in his second season. The Sooners have a talented room of receivers and some excellent linebackers and defensive backs to rely on. We'll see how strong the Sooners are in the trenches. That's a question going into the SEC.

10. Texas A&M

Texas A&M has some tough games but most of them are at home. The roster has talent and there are reasons for optimism with Mike Elko coming in from Duke, where he did a great job. Maybe the biggest factor in A&M's season has less to do with an individual player or position group and more to do with how quickly Elko can set the tone in terms of culture and attitude.

11. Auburn

Hugh Freeze is still trying to get this thing off the ground. There's young talent and a very experienced quarterback in Payton Thorne, but this offense wasn't very good last season and questions remain.

12. Florida

Florida and Auburn are in a similar position in terms of having coaches that are trying to get things off the ground. Billy Napier has even more to prove this season since he's been in Gainesville for longer. Graham Mertz was very efficient last year and there's some young talent on the roster but the Gators have to become more explosive to really test opponents and they don't have Trevor Etienne anymore.

13. South Carolina

The Gamecocks had an explosive passing attack last season but there's been a change with LaNorris Sellers and an emphasis on the run game. South Carolina is strong up the middle on defense but Shane Beamer will have to try to win games differently going into this season.

14. Arkansas

Sam Pittman seemed to be orchestrating an unlikely and difficult turnaround at Arkansas, where schedules are always hard, but the bottom fell out in last year's 4-8 campaign. Arkansas can create some havoc and can mix things up on the defensive side of the ball but the offense has a long way to go and that limits the upside.

15. Mississippi State

The short-lived Zach Arnett era gives way to Jeff Lebby's attempt at success against the odds. He has brought in a lot of new players but this defense probably isn't good enough going against an SEC schedule. The upside here is limited, although the Bulldogs could finish as high as 12th or 13th if things go right.

16. Vanderbilt

Clark Lea's program took a step backward last year and there's no question that NIL and the portal had a big negative impact on the program. Lea wasn't shy talking about that at SEC Media Days this year. He brings in NMSU's brain trust and quarterback room, but is that a recipe for getting things off the ground in the SEC?