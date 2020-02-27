Some of the biggest names on Kentucky's 2020 roster have already been scooped up but as Rounds 9 & 10 illustrate there's still plenty of talent available.

ROUND 9

Travis Graf (Pick 25): KENNETH HORSEY

"I think Horsey will won one of the starting guard positions in 2020. Horsey saw action in four games last season, including the bowl game. He’s pretty athletic for a player his size, and will give me even versatility on my offensive line. Horsey is one of my candidates for breakout performer this upcoming season, and he could cement himself as a staple of the “Big Blue Wall” for the foreseeable future."

Justin Rowland (Pick 26): YUSUF CORKER

"I have to admit, I'm pretty surprised to see Corker still here. After Davonte Robinson went down Corker stepped in and played beyond admirably. At times he looked like one of Kentucky's better defensive players. He's a physical player who will sell out for tackles and is frequently around the football. He's starting to realize his prospect pedigree and it's clear why Tennessee, South Carolina, and many others also wanted him."

Jeff Drummond (Pick 27): JUSTIN RIGG

"There were a lot of different directions I could go with this pick, but I chose Rigg for his experience and versatility. The 6-foot-6, 263-pound Ohio native is like having an extra lineman in the run game and he was a reliable receiving target last season, although he wasn't targeted very much due to UK's special circumstances after shifting Lynn Bowden Jr. to quarterback. With a more traditional quarterback this season, Rigg should be a bigger focus in the Cats' passing attack."

ROUND 10

Drummond (Pick 28): QUINTIN WILSON

"I'm going to stick with my focus on the offensive front with this pick. Quintin Wilson is a guy that fans would know much more about if not for the impressive depth that UK has developed up front in recent years. The 6-foot-1, 291-pound sophomore from Cincinnati is the heir apparent to Drake Jackson at center, and according to his coaches and teammates, has lot of the same intangibles. Look for him to be a bigger part of the rotation this season, perhaps getting some cross-training at guard."

Rowland (Pick 29): QUANDRE MOSELY

"If you go by PFF rankings Mosely was one of the top three players on the defense last year along with Boogie Watson and Brandin Echols. He's either going to be a starting safety or will get serious playing time in the secondary this year. In fact, I think Mosely may be one of the most underrated players on the entire team simply because Echols, rightfully, got so much attention as a fellow JUCO transfer who made some big plays at corner. My secondary now has Echols, Corker, and Mosely, three starters from one of the top secondaries in the nation. Early in the draft I was focused on drafting based on position scarcity. For a little while now I've been focused on value."

Graf (Pick 30): JJ WEAVER

"During his redshirt season in 2019, Weaver showed flashes of being an elite athlete at the outside linebacker spot. He only saw limited action in three games, but had six tackles, two pass breakups and a quarterback hurry. He dominated on a couple of drives against Vanderbilt and showed wiggle and strength when coming off of the edge. Weaver and Watson will be a quarterback nightmare for my opponents."

ROSTER CHECKS

Team Graf

OL Drake Jackson

DB Davonte Robinson

LB Boogie Watson

OL Luke Fortner

WR Josh Ali

DL Phil Hoskins

DL Marquan McCall

DB Cedrick Dort

OL Kenneth Horsey

LB JJ Weaver

Team Rowland

QB Terry Wilson

OL Landon Young

DL/LB Josh Paschal

LB Jamin Davis

DB Brandin Echols

RB Kavosiey Smoke

LB Jordan Wright

OL Naasir Watkins

DB Yusuf Corker

DB Quandre Mosely

Team Drummond

OL Darian Kinnard

DL Quinton Bohanna

LB DeAndre Square

LB Chris Oats

RB AJ Rose

RB Chris Rodriguez

DB Kelvin Joseph

DL Justin Rogers

TE Justin Rigg

OL Quintin Wilson