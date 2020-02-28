By now the core of each team has been selected. Now draft managers are filling out their teams with complementary parts and starting to plug potential holes.

Below you'll find picks from Rounds 11 & 12 plus rationale.

ROUND 11

Travis Graf (Pick 31): KORDELL LOONEY

"Another key rotational player on the defensive line for Team Graf. Along with Hoskins and McCall, my defensive line has three key returnees for the ‘Cats. Looney has played in 37 of 39 games since his freshman season, tallying 34 tackles along the way. With upperclassmen departing after the 2019 season, Looney will likely have a much larger workload in 2020."

Justin Rowland (Pick 32): DAVOAN HAWKINS

"Hawkins played a lot at the end of last season. He had some big moments against Vanderbilt and Louisville. He was only a redshirt freshman last year. He's always someone who has passed the look test, a wide body with a massive build. I think he's poised to step into a bigger role this season and wouldn't be surprised if he gets 250-300 snaps. Since he's still so young, there's a real chance we haven't seen close to his best. So I see some upside here."

Jeff Drummond (Pick 33): JAMARI BROWN

"Corners are getting scooped up pretty quickly in our mock draft, and I wanted to make sure I had another one with a proven track record for this pick. Brown made some nice strides as a redshirt freshman, playing in 11 games and earning three starts. His seven pass break-ups were second on the team behind Brandin Echols, an indication of the Florida native's athleticism and ball skills. At 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, he's in the mold of the tall, long corners that Mark Stoops loves. I look for him to take another step forward as a sophomore and be in Steve Clinkscale's talented rotation."

ROUND 12

Drummond (Pick 34): MOSES DOUGLASS

"I've been high on Douglass ever since the Cats signed the legacy prospect out of Ohio. He got three games under his belt last season, and thanks to the new NCAA rule, will retain that redshirt year. At 6-foot-2 and 204 pounds, the former four-star recruit packs a punch in run support. He opened a lot of eyes in that regard last spring after joining the team as a mid-year enrollee. UK has a couple of good safeties coming back in the form of Davonte Robinson and Yusuf Corker, but I fully expect Douglass to be a bigger part of the rotation this season, especially in some nickel and dime packages."

Rowland (Pick 35): ABULE ABADI-FITZGERALD

"I see Abadi-Fitzgerald as being in a very similar position compared to Davoan Hawkins when it comes to this year's team. Borderline starter, perhaps in the conversation and locked in a position battle, but a lock to be a rotation player and a regular on a deep Kentucky defensive line. The reason I put off defensive line picks so long is I felt like there are a lot of solid players. Lo and behold, even while prioritizing other positions I've ended up with Hawkins, Abadi-Fitzgerald, and Paschal, three physically impressive and different players who could form a very disruptive front. Defensive line is not my strength. I've known it wouldn't be for a while. But in these two rounds I feel like I've ensured it won't be a weakness."

Graf (Pick 36): MICHAEL DRENNEN

"There’s no one else on the offensive side of the ball for Kentucky that can do all of the things Drennen does whenever he has the ball in his hands. He’s versatile and electric in space. Kentucky’s staff will work to get him the ball in space and will give him touches in a variety of ways. On my team, he would line up in the slot some and get some backfield work as well, as he said he prefers on “The Kat Scan Podcast”. This is the reason why I haven’t fretted about missing out on one of the big three at running back. Drennen’s offer list speaks for itself."

ROSTER CHECKS

Team Graf

OL Drake Jackson

DB Davonte Robinson

LB Boogie Watson

OL Luke Fortner

WR Josh Ali

DL Phil Hoskins

DL Marquan McCall

DB Cedrick Dort

OL Kenneth Horsey

LB JJ Weaver

DL Kordell Looney

WR Michael Drennen

Team Rowland

QB Terry Wilson

OL Landon Young

DL/LB Josh Paschal

LB Jamin Davis

DB Brandin Echols

RB Kavosiey Smoke

LB Jordan Wright

OL Naasir Watkins

DB Yusuf Corker

DB Quandre Mosely

DL Davoan Hawkins

DL Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald

Team Drummond

OL Darian Kinnard

DL Quinton Bohanna

LB DeAndre Square

LB Chris Oats

RB AJ Rose

RB Chris Rodriguez

DB Kelvin Joseph

DL Justin Rogers

TE Justin Rigg

OL Quintin Wilson

DB Jamari Brown

DB Moses Douglass