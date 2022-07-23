CI ROUNDTABLE: Who Is UK's Breakout Defensive Player?

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

As always I feel torn and pulled in different directions on this, but I'll go with inside linebacker D'Eryk Jackson. He's a guy who Kentucky's coaches have seemed to be really eager to get on the field, but one thing or another has limited his early impact ability. While Jackson wasn't one of the higher-ranked players from his UK signing class, he quickly impressed the coaches with his work ethic and the fact that he moves a lot better than you'd guess just by sizing him up outside of a competitive setting. While UK still has a couple of Super Senior inside linebackers and Trevin Wallace is also pushing to get game time, something tells me that a healthy Jackson is going to be very hard to keep off the field and we're going to see a lot of him this fall.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

I found the defensive side of the ball to be a little more intriguing than the offense in regard to this question going into this season. Each level of Brad White's defense has a guy -- or in some cases, two or three guys -- who could emerge as a big contributor this season. I'm going with Kahlil Saunders, the redshirt freshman defensive lineman who showed flashes of his high potential last fall during practice and in the four-game audition that players can now utilize while maintaining their redshirt year. The 6-foot-5, 288-pound Saunders is one of the Cats' most physically gifted players on the defensive front, and with UK saying goodbye to Josh Paschal and Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald, the unit will be looking for players to step up and fill the void. He's the long, athletic type that has thrived on the UK defensive front in recent years. I'm really eager to see him log more playing time this season.

CI GUEST TAKE - FORMER WILDCAT VAN HILES:

When I was asked to give my breakout player on the defensive side of the ball, I started to do a deep dive on stats, production numbers, etc. Then, I thought about if I want to continue getting the invitation to the annual DB cookout, I had better highlight the secondary. I could've gone with Jalen Geiger or Dru Phillips, but I'm going to go with junior corner Carrington Valentine. With a name like Valentine, how can you not love him? He was thrown into the fire last season and many outside of the building have been critical. Some of the criticism is warranted and some not. Playing corner is highly visible. When you make a mistake, it's obvious and noticeable, even to the inexperienced viewer. But I look at all the plays, and he had a solid year for his first year as a full-time starter. He has all the tools physically... long, athletic, good feet and hips. Now it's time he's got to marry those physical traits with the mental part of the game. If that marriage is successful, he'll be able rise from the fire like a Phoenix and have a breakout season.